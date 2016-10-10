InfoComm Partners With Bogotá's Secretary of Education of the District to Offer AV Education

FAIRFAX, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoComm International®, the trade association representing the commercial audiovisual industry worldwide, has signed an agreement with the Secretary of Education of the District of Bogotá, Colombia, to offer AV education to 400 students in Bogota's public schools.

The District of Bogotá currently has 827,615 students enrolled in its 383 public schools. Students in 10th and 11th grade, focused on mathematics, engineering, and information and communication technologies, will be selected by the Secretary of Education of the District to enroll in the AV education program. Students will have access to InfoComm's two online courses Quick Start to the AV Industry (Inicio Rápido en la Industria AV) and Essentials of AV Technology (Los Fundamentos de la Industria AV para Profesionales Técnicos y de Ventas) and the InfoComm-Recognized AV Technologist Certificate exam (examen RAVT: Técnico Audiovisual Reconocido). The courses and exam will be available in Spanish.

"We learned about the student-engagement programs that InfoComm has been doing in Mexico and thought this partnership would be a perfect match for our educational goals," said Laura Diaz, Private Sector Affairs and International Relations, Advisor to the Secretary of Education. "Students enrolled in our AV program will be better prepared to pursue their passion in this field after they graduate high school. This is our first partnership of this kind with an international organization, and we have very high expectations for its impact on our students."

"This program will provide students with the foundation for their professional development in the AV industry," said Scott Wills, CTS®-D, CTS-I, Senior Director of International Member Services, InfoComm International. "Students will enrich their resume and have the opportunity to obtain a certificate recognized by members of the pro-AV industry. InfoComm is enthusiastic about this partnership and is looking forward to continuing to develop the AV workforce in Colombia and Latin America."

InfoComm is heavily focused on building partnerships with educational organizations to continue developing the future AV workforce. In 2013, InfoComm's Mexico Advisory Group partnered with the Instituto Poliécnico Nacional (IPN) to develop a student outreach program. IPN students are invited to attend TecnoMultimedia InfoComm Mexico for a tour of the trade show floor. Students are then selected to enroll in the two online courses Quick Start to the AV Industry and Essentials of AV Technology and can take the InfoComm-Recognized AV Technologist Certificate exam.

"For me, InfoComm's program for students is more than online courses or an internship; it's a process of discovery and growth," said Sofia Arreola, Application Engineer for Almacenes Audiovisuales of Colonia Juarez, Mexico. "When I finished my training, the company Grupo Niza offered me and other students internships. After my internship, and with the support of my mentor, Oscar Lopez, CTS, I applied for an opportunity to work in the sales and design for Almacenes Audiovisuales. I've been working there now for almost a year as an application engineer."

For more information on the association's workforce development, visit infocomm.org/icif.

InfoComm International® is the global trade association representing the commercial audiovisual and information communications industries. Established in 1939, InfoComm has more than 5,000 members, representing over 70,000 AV professionals worldwide, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, independent consultants, programmers, rental and staging companies, end users and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. InfoComm International is the leading resource for AV standards, market research and news. Its training, certification and education programs set a standard of excellence for AV professionals. InfoComm International is the founder of InfoComm, the largest annual conference and exhibition for AV buyers and sellers in the Western Hemisphere. InfoComm also produces trade shows in China, Europe, India, Latin America and the Middle East. Additional information is available at infocomm.org.





