Luxfer Group (NYSE:LXFR) (the "Company") today provided updated guidance for its third quarter ended September 30, 2016, and announced that it will release financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 7, 2016. Luxfer has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 8, 2016.

When Luxfer reported second-quarter 2016 results on August 9, 2016, the Company advised that it anticipated weaker third-quarter trading, with certain contracted shipments rescheduled into the fourth quarter. In addition, the Company noted that lower defense spending was affecting demand for its magnesium-based products, compounded by an outage at a defense customer's plant.

Luxfer Chief Executive Brian Purves commented: "Demand has softened in a number of our markets, and defense in particular is below our prior view. As a result of the softening, there is near-term downside, particularly to sales of our magnesium products, and this will affect the Company's results. We currently expect Q3 Adjusted EPS to be approximately 12 cents below the results for Q1 and Q2 this year. We must assume that the current weakness in defense-related markets will persist at least until the end of 2016, and we have temporarily closed one magnesium powder facility and laid off employees at another of our magnesium business units."

The defense customer's unexpected outage at the end of May has lasted longer than anticipated, and other customers are reporting unusually low requirements for our magnesium-based products over the next few months, with normal demand for magnesium powder not expected to recover before Q1 2017. Additionally, a large user of our sand-casting alloys recently entered into Chapter 11 protection in a U.S. bankruptcy court, citing low military spending and the troubles of the oil and gas industry that together have resulted in reduced demand for helicopters. While the customer's management has stated publicly that they plan to fully repay all unsecured creditors, Luxfer now has a $1.2m receivable at risk and potentially subject to an impairment provision, dependent on the implementation of the customer's debt repayment plan and disclosure statement. Although the end customers, notably helicopter makers, can be presumed to need continued supply of the sand-cast parts, there may be a short-term disruption to our sales.

Mr. Purves continued: "We are working on several substantial commercial opportunities for magnesium products that we anticipate will help offset the weakness in some traditional markets. However, these opportunities are not yet firm as to size and timing. At this point, we believe the current low level of orders for magnesium products to be temporary, driven by near-term budgetary and other issues impacting our products more than in prior periods. The view that defense-related magnesium orders are temporarily delayed is supported by the recent award (September 30) of a large contract for flare production by the U.S. military for 2017 production where we will be the powder supplier."

