

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release August figures for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The current account surplus is pegged at 1,502.7 billion yen - down from 1,938.2 billion yen in July.



Japan also will see September scores for the eco watchers survey; in August, the survey for current conditions had a score of 46.0, while the outlook came in at 48.9.



Japan also will release September figures for bankruptcies; in August, they were up 14.87 percent on year.



Australia will provide August data for home loans, and also see September results for the business conditions survey from NAB.



Home loans are expected to sink 1.5 percent on month after sliding 4.2 percent in July. The business conditions index score in August was +7.



New Zealand will release September numbers for credit card spending. In August, overall card spending was down 0.8 percent on month and retail card spending dipped 0.4 percent.



The Philippines will provide August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 10.0 percent on year after easing 1.7 percent in July. Exports are called lower by 8.3 percent after sliding 13.0 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $2.088 billion following the $2.053 billion shortfall a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX