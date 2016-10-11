By 2020, 90% of U.S. and Australian Companies Will Have Implemented a Cloud- Based Secure Email Gateway, Finds Votiro Study

TEL AVIV, Israel, October 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Votiro, global provider of Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction solutions for protecting organizations against ongoing cyber threats, released today a Market Analysis of secure email gateways worldwide.

Given the increasing frequency of cyber attacks in recent years (a new zero-day vulnerability was found every week on average in 2015) companies are investing heavily in security solutions to protect their sensitive data. Votiro's new report surveys the methods of email protection-cloud based or local-used by the largest companies in the United States, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong. Highlights of the survey include:

In the United States , use of cloud-based SEGs increased from 48.5%in July 2015 to 58% in July 2016 among Fortune 1000 companies.

, use of cloud-based SEGs increased from 48.5%in to 58% in among Fortune 1000 companies. In Australia , 82% of companies in the ASX 200 Index examined used a cloud-based SEG.

, 82% of companies in the ASX 200 Index examined used a cloud-based SEG. In Japan , of the 225 companies represented in the Nikkei Index, only 31% had adopted a cloud-based SEG by July 2016 .

, of the 225 companies represented in the Nikkei Index, only 31% had adopted a cloud-based SEG by . In Hong Kong , only eight (16%) of the 50 companies in the HANG SENG Index used a cloud-based SEG in July 2016 .

The second part of Votiro's research concentrated on companies already using cloud-based SEGs. By means of an algorithm developed specifically for this project, Votiro was able to identify which cloud-based SEG each company in the study was using. As of this past July, Votiro's study found that in the United States, Microsoft held a market share of 34%, followed by Proofpoint with 24% and Symantec with 16%. In Australia, Japan and Hong Kong, Symantec dominated the market share with 54%, 51%, and 63% respectively.

As advanced threats increase in frequency and sophistication, email security has become the number one threat vector. Votiro's solutions assist hundreds of thousands of users in protecting against targeted attacks by eliminating undisclosed and zero-day exploits.

You may view the whitepaper here.

About Votiro"

Votiro provides organizations with protection against undisclosed and zero-day exploits utilized in cyber-attacks. The company's Secure Email Gateway provides a robust process and patented Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology for cleansing files from potential cyber-threats. Founded in 2010, Votiro is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel and has sales offices in the United States and Singapore.

For more information, please visit "http://www.votiro.com.

Twitter - @votiro.

Media Contact: Idan Yatziv

+972-52-330-9099

Marketing@votiro.com

