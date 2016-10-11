HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host an event in Halifax on Tuesday with representatives from a variety of cultural sectors as part of the consultations on Canadian content in a digital world.
Representatives from the media are invited to take pictures at the beginning of the event. A media availability will follow Minister Joly's remarks.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Tuesday, October 11, 2016
TIME:
Artistic performance by David Myles and B-roll at 10:00 a.m.
Opening remarks from Minister Joly at 10:10 a.m.
Media availability outside the room at 10:40 a.m.
PLACE:
Halifax Central Library
Paul O'Regan Hall
5440 Spring Garden Road
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788
Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155
PCH.media-media.PCH@Canada.ca