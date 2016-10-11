Egencia Announces Strategy for 2017 and Beyond, Including New Global Organization

Company structure set to maintain focus on growth, delighting clients and operational excellence in business travel.

BELLEVUE, Washington, Oct. 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Egencia®, the corporate travel division of the Expedia group, today announced their strategy for 2017 and beyond, as well as a new global organization to support their ambition to be the "most business traveler centric company in the world."

Having enjoyed significant growth over the past several years, the company is now turning its attention to the next stage of their own and the industry's evolution.

Framing their strategy as "providing business travel for the Expedia generation," Egencia has set a number of objectives for their next phase of growth, all of which are focused on further inspiring and delighting corporate customers and business travelers alike.

At the core of this new strategy is Egencia's continued commitment to increasing investment and innovation in leading product and technology on a global basis, an example being the release last week of the company's Apple Watch and Android Wear app. The company will continue to deliver their offerings through an expanding global platform, encompassing products and services delivered around the world.

Today's announcement also outlines a new, global organization, designed to simplify reporting lines and to align Egencia's teams for the growth, opportunities and challenges ahead.

Specifically, the company will create two new global organizations. The first organization is focused on serving clients and driving market share growth, and will comprise Egencia Sales and Account Management teams worldwide. This organization will be led by Egencia and long-time corporate travel veteran, Christophe Peymirat. Peymirat, who most recently led Egencia's European and Nordic businesses, will assume the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer, Egencia Worldwide.

The second organization will be focused on scaling Egencia's business operations and also on leading all supplier partner relationships worldwide. This organization will be led by another Egencia veteran and experienced travel industry innovator, Mark Hollyhead. Hollyhead, who has been leading Egencia's Americas business and who just completed the integration of Orbitz for Business, will become Chief Operating Officer, Egencia Worldwide.

Peymirat and Hollyhead are long-standing members of the Egencia leadership team, and bring consistency as well as deep knowledge and expertise of both the company as well as the travel industry. Both Peymirat and Hollyhead will continue to report to Egencia President, Rob Greyber, in these new roles.

"In corporate travel, the next decade will be even more dynamic, innovative and filled with challenges and opportunities than the last ten years," predicted Greyber. "Egencia will continue to drive revolution in corporate travel and these new teams, led by seasoned company leaders, will help us deliver what every company in our industry will need to offer in the coming years: business travel for the Expedia generation."

