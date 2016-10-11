HILLSBORO, OR--(Marketwired - October 10, 2016) - The Phoseon exhibit will display a wide array of exciting LED curing products for industrial printing applications at the upcoming InPrint Show in Hannover, Germany November 15-17. Phoseon's extensive portfolio of LED curing products come in both ambient air-cooled and water-cooled solutions. Phoseon's unique scaling feature allows units to be stacked 'end to end' with contiguous, uniform UV output to fit any application size.
Stop by the stand to learn more about Phoseon's new FireEdge' FE400 LED curing products for both full-cure and pinning applications. The new small form factor air-cooled products deliver 8W/cm
The FireLine' FL400 LED curing solution is Phoseon's highest power water-cooled light array with peak irradiance up to 20W/cm
InPrint features a comprehensive range of technologies and methods for printing on diverse materials such as metal, plastics, foils, textiles, glass, ceramics, wood and other substrates used within industrial manufacturing. As such, it provides a unique specialist platform for industry professionals seeking new opportunities for the use of specialty, screen, digital, inkjet and 3D printing.
About Phoseon Technology
In 2002, Phoseon Technology pioneered the use of LED technology for UV curing applications. As the world leader in UV LED curing, Phoseon provides patented LED technology to deliver rugged, high-performance products for application specific solutions. The Company is focused 100% on LED technology and provides worldwide sales and support capabilities.
