SANAD Capital Teams Up with Yinji Xinmi Developer WhiteWater for High-profile Waterpark

Company releases fresh details regarding plans for its multi-million dollar adventure and active theme park development in Australia

Australian investment and development company SANAD Capital today unveiled its partnership with leading designer and manufacturer of waterpark attractions WhiteWater for its planned AUD 400 million adventure and 'active-lifestyle' development. WhiteWater has been responsible for some of the world's biggest projects to-date, especially in Asia, such as China's largest water park Yinji Xinmi, the Atlantis Resort and Wild Wadi Water Park in Dubai and Vana Nava in Thailand.

"World-class vision calls for world-class partners, which is why we chose to work with the best. WhiteWater will be responsible for most of the water features, especially the planning and engineering of the waterpark rides, given its credentials as the world's leading designer and manufacturer of innovative waterpark products," noted Bradley P. Sutherland, CEO of SANAD Capital

Further details released indicate the development will feature:

Australia's biggest wave pool generating waves nine feet high

The first slide-boarding area in ASEAN, a 'world's first' innovation which brings video-game interactivity to waterslides

The park will boast the most iconic rides in the waterpark industry, including The ABYSS, CONSTRICTOR and BOOMERANGO MANTA

"This waterpark will provide a complete family experience with features for every age group. The plans contain a dedicated area where kids from four to eight can make a splash, thrills for teens with the AquaLoop, as well as raft rides for the whole family to enjoy together," added Sutherland.

Dedicated to providing the ultimate 'wow' factor to its clients and their guests, WhiteWater President & CEO Geoff Chutter commented, "We are delighted to be partnering with SANAD to create a world-class park and bring state-of-the-art attractions to the Australian market."

The project will be officially launched before the end of the year, with construction kicking off in 2017. The plans comprise the waterpark including extreme water sports facilities, a sports training and development centre, as well as a four-star hotel, an exhibition and conference centre, cafes and restaurants, and international and local retail outlets.

About Sanad Capital:

First conceptualised in 2014 and an offshoot of Dubai-based business group Najibi, Sanad Capital is a privately owned development and investment company. Located on Australia's Sunshine Coast, the company intends to facilitate a diverse range of community-based and family-friendly projects, by tapping into significant reserves of capital, years of relevant experience and the know-how of its executives.

Sanad Capital's operations and business services span project funding, private equity, pre-IPO capital and joint ventures, and its areas of expertise include real estate development, as well as the technology, tourism, retail and energy sectors.

http://www.sanadcapital.com.au

About WhiteWater

WhiteWater is the leading global designer and manufacturer of innovative waterpark products and active family attractions for world-class clients. WhiteWater specialize in waterslides, multi-level water play structures, wave-generating equipment, FlowRider® stationary surfing machines, harnessed attractions, interactive play and water rides.

WhiteWater is dedicated to providing the ultimate WOW experiences to clients and their guests by delivering projects on time, on budget and to the industry's highest quality and safety standards. Their industry leading innovation is driven by a team of over 600 extremely talented employees in 21 offices around the world working together to complete over 5,000 projects since 1980. Recently, WhiteWater was awarded Canada's Best Managed Companies designation for its excellence in management and business practices.

http://www.whitewaterwest.com



