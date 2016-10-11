

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 2,000.8 billion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.



That exceeded forecasts for a surplus of 1,502.7 billion yen following the 1,938.2 surplus in July.



Imports tumbled 18.3 percent on year to 5,058.7 billion yen, while exports slid an annual 9.6 percent to 5,301.9 billion yen.



The trade surplus was 243.2 billion yen, exceeding expectations for 116.5 billion yen although down from 613.9 billion yen in the previous month.



