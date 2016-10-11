

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were up 0.4 percent on year in September, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.9 percent decline in August.



Overall sales were up 1.3 percent on year, slowing from the 3.9 percent spike a year earlier.



On a three-month period, food sales jumped 1.6 percent, while non-food prices added 0.5 percent.



'Today's figures show a return to sales growth, primarily driven by stronger food sales which saw their highest increase since November 2013. On the flip side, sales growth of non-food items remained sluggish,' said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.



