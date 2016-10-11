

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2,000.8 billion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday - an increase of 23.1 percent on year.



The headline figure exceeded forecasts for a surplus of 1,502.7 billion yen following the 1,938.2 surplus in July.



Imports tumbled 18.3 percent on year to 5,058.7 billion yen following the 26.0 percent tumble in July.



Exports slid an annual 9.6 percent to 5,301.9 billion yen after sliding 15.7 percent in the previous month.



The trade surplus was 243.2 billion yen, exceeding expectations for 116.5 billion yen although down from 613.9 billion yen in the previous month.



The capital account showed a deficit of 12.8 billion yen following the 46.6 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



The financial account saw a surplus of 2,922.0 billion yen following the 3,673.7 billion yen surplus in July.



The adjusted current account surplus was 1,975.5 billion yen versus expectations for 1,570.3 billion yen and up from 1,447.8 billion in the previous month.



