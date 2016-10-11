

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Separated by the National Week holiday, the China stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions - advancing more than 60 points or 2 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,050-point plateau, and the market is looking at another upbeat lead for Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, thanks mainly to a spike in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets moved higher on Monday and the Asian bourse figure to follow suit on Tuesday.



The SCI finished sharply higher Monday as it returned from its long break, with gains from the financials and resource stocks limited by weakness from the property sector.



For the day, the index spiked 43.44 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 3,048.14 after trading between 3,014.62 and 3,048.24. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 1.65 percent to end at 10,741.69.



Among the actives, China Life climbed 1.54 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.64 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China perked 0.68 percent, Bank of China gained 0.89 percent, Vanke skidded 0.76 percent, China Shenhua jumped 1.38 percent and Zijin Mining tumbled 0.93 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks traded higher on Monday, regaining ground from last week's losses. But trading activity was subdued due to the Columbus Day holiday.



The Dow climbed 88.55 points or 0.5 percent to 18,329.04, while the NASDAQ advanced 36.27 points or 0.7 percent to 5,328.67 and the S&P 500 rose 9.92 points or 0.5 percent to 2,163.66.



A sharp increase by the price of crude oil generated buying interest, with crude oil for November delivery spiking $1.54 to $51.35 a barrel.



The jump by the price of crude oil came after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested his country is prepared to join a proposed limit on oil production by OPEC members.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX