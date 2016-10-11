

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) announced that they have agreed to terms on a tentative agreement for the Company's more than 200 Aircraft Appearance Technicians, the group primarily responsible for aircraft detailing and appearance care services. AMFA representatives will be communicating the provisions of the proposed 5-year extension agreement in the coming days.



'I want to commend both Negotiating Teams for their work in getting us to this point,' said Landon Nitschke, Southwest Airlines Vice President Maintenance Operations. 'This agreement enhances pay and benefits for our Employees, and it supports the Company's long-term strategic business plan.'







If approved, this extension will run through February 2021 and replace the current collective bargaining agreement that becomes amendable in February 2017.



