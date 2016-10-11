

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AHBIF.PK, BUD) or AB InBev announced the successful completion of the business combination with SABMiller plc.(SBMRY.PK, SAB.L).



AB InBev will benefit from a geographically diversified platform, with a stronger presence in key emerging regions with attractive growth prospects, such as Africa and Latin America.



Separately, Coca-Cola Company announced that it plans to acquire Anheuser-Busch InBev's stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa or CCBA following the closing of the ABI combination with SABMiller.



AB InBev said it will negotiate the terms of the transaction with The Coca-Cola Company according to the contractual arrangements.



AB InBev does not anticipate that this transaction would have a material financial impact.



