LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AHBIF.PK, BUD) or AB InBev announced the successful completion of the business combination with SABMiller plc.(SBMRY.PK, SAB.L).
AB InBev will benefit from a geographically diversified platform, with a stronger presence in key emerging regions with attractive growth prospects, such as Africa and Latin America.
Separately, Coca-Cola Company announced that it plans to acquire Anheuser-Busch InBev's stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa or CCBA following the closing of the ABI combination with SABMiller.
AB InBev said it will negotiate the terms of the transaction with The Coca-Cola Company according to the contractual arrangements.
AB InBev does not anticipate that this transaction would have a material financial impact.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX