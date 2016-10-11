

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co.(F) will shut its Mustang factory in Michigan for a week after the iconic sports car suffered a 32 percent sales decline in the U.S. last month and was outsold by the Chevrolet Camaro for the first time in almost two years.



The company idled the factory in Flat Rock, south of Detroit, to match production capacity with demand. The plant will resume production October 17. Under the automaker's labor agreement, workers will be paid during the shutdown.



