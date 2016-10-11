Body Composition Analyzers Market Worth 668.16 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, October 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product (Bio-impedance analyzer/DEXA/Skinfold calipers/ADP/Hydrostatic weighing), & End-users (Hospitals/Fitness & wellness centers/Academic & Research Center/Home-users) - Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, This report studies the global Body Composition Analyzers Market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 668.1 Million by 2021 from USD 366.7 Million in 2016 at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

The key drivers in the Body Composition Analyzers Market are growing obese population, growing health and fitness consciousness among people, increasing government initiatives to encourage physical activity and technological advancements.

The global Body Composition Analyzers Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users and region.

Based on product, the market is segmented into bio-impedance analyzer, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), skin fold Calipers, air displacement plethysmography (ADP) and hydrostatic weighing. The bio-impedance analyzer is expected to account for the largest share of the Body Composition Analyzers Market, by product in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. This large share can be attributed to the simplicity, low cost, and better accuracy as compared to other body composition analyzers.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs and wellness centers, academic and research centers. In 2016, hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market, by end users in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in osteoporosis cases, increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients and increasing health consciousness among masses.

On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market. Its large share can be attributed to rising obesity rates and increasing health clubs and fitness centers in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising trend of overweight and obesity in China, and foothold of local players in Japan.

The major players in Body Composition Analyzers Market include InBody Co., Ltd (South Korea), Tanita Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) and GE Healthcare (U.S.) among others.

