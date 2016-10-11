

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market, which was closed on Monday for a holiday, is advancing on Tuesday following the positive cues from Wall Street and the overnight jump in crude oil prices. Additionally, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 205.88 points or 1.22 percent to 17,065.97, off a high of 17,069.44 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic and Canon are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Sony and Toshiba are rising almost 2 percent each.



Automaker Toyota is adding 0.5 percent and Honda is up 0.2 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing more than 1 percent and SoftBank is gaining almost 4 percent after the company said it will retire 8.3 percent of its shares by October end.



In the oil sector, Inpex is rising more than 5 percent and JX Holdings is up more than 2 percent after crude oil prices jumped overnight. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising almost 1 percent.



Apple Inc.'s suppliers Alps Electric is gaining almost 2 percent and Murata Manufacturing is advancing almost 3 percent after Apple's rival Samsung asked all global carriers to stop sales and exchanges of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.



Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is higher by more than 4 percent and NTN Corp. is rising more than 3 percent. On the flip side, Taksahimaya Co. is losing almost 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a current account surplus of 2,000.8 billion yen in August, an increase of 23.1 percent on year. The headline figure exceeded forecasts for a surplus of 1,502.7 billion yen following the 1,938.2 surplus in July.



Japan will also release September scores for the eco watchers survey as well as September figures for bankruptcies today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday in subdued trading due to Columbus Day holiday, after a sharp increase in the price of crude oil generated some buying interest.



The Dow climbed 88.55 points or 0.5 percent to 18,329.04, the Nasdaq advanced 36.27 points or 0.7 percent to 5,328.67 and the S&P 500 rose 9.92 points or 0.5 percent to 2,163.66.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index shot up by 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested his country is prepared to join a proposed limit on oil production by OPEC members. WTI crude for November delivery spiked $1.54 or 3.1 percent to settle at $51.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



