

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has taken a 5-percent ownership stake in plant-based protein producer Beyond Meat, both companies announced today. The terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.



The investment, provided through a fundraising initiative by Beyond Meat, will provide additional capital to help the company expand its product portfolio and distribution. Beyond Meat will remain an independent, privately held company led by Founder and CEO Ethan Brown.



As part of this or prior rounds of fundraising, Beyond Meat also has secured funding from investors including The Humane Society of the United States, Bill Gates and Kleiner Perkins.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX