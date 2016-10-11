Research and Markets - Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Worth $1,476.1 Million by 2021 - Key Players are Bio-Rad Laboratories, ERBA Diagnostics & Trinity Biotech

DUBLIN, October 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Antinuclear Antibody Test Market - Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global antinuclear antibody (ANA) testing market is expected to reach USD 1,476.1 million by 2021 from USD 823.5 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

The global ANA testing market is segmented based on products, diseases, techniques, end users, and regions. The assay kits & reagents segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the ANA testing market, by product, during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the growing number of reagent rental agreements and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases worldwide.

Based on end users, the ANA testing market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospitals, POLs, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, coupled with the fact that most diagnostic tests are performed in hospitals or hospital-attached laboratories, will be the major factors driving the growth of this market.

North America is the largest regional segment in the global ANA testing market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population and the growing number of people covered under medical insurance in the U.S.

Companies Mentioned:

Alere Inc.

Antibodies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Erba Diagnostics, Inc.

Euroimmun AG

Immuno Concepts

Inova Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Trinity Biotech PLC

Zeus Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Antinuclear Antibody Test Market, By Product

7 Antinuclear Antibody Test Market, By Technique

8 Antinuclear Antibody Test Market, By Disease

9 Antinuclear Antibody Test Market, By End User

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q78t35/antinuclear

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716