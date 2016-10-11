

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - I Squared Capital announced that its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund has entered into an agreement with Duke Energy (DUK) to purchase 100 percent of Duke Energy International's Latin American businesses, excluding Brazil, for $1.2 billion enterprise value.



Duke Energy International (ex-Brazil) or 'DEI' is a power generation and transmission company in Latin America, operating across Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Central America and Argentina, with a history of strong operating and financial performance.



With over 2,300 megawatts of hydro and thermal generation, 730 kilometers of 220kV transmission lines and natural gas processing facilities, the portfolio is one of the largest privately owned electricity generation companies in Latin America and has significant market share in several countries.



The sale is expected to complete in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.



