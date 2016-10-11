

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are exhibiting a mixed trend on Tuesday despite the positive cues from Wall Street and European markets overnight, though energy stocks are higher following the overnight surge in crude oil prices.



The South Korean market is leading the decliners, reflecting losses in shares of market heavyweight Samsung Electronics following its decision to halt global sales of its latest Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.



The Australian market is advancing for a second straight session following the overnight gains on Wall Street and a jump in crude oil prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 16.10 points or 0.29 percent to 5,491.50, off a high of 5,498.00. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 17.40 points or 0.31 percent to 5,572.90.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.7 percent, Santos is higher by more than 4 percent and Oil Search is gaining almost 3 percent after crude oil prices surged overnight.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are adding more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is gaining more than 2 percent. Rio Tinto said it will cut its debt by $1.5 billion under the cash tender offers of its U.S. dollar-denominated notes.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent. National Australia Bank has been hit by a third systems outage in a week with customers not being able to access internet and mobile banking.



Bucking the trend, gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by more than 1 percent despite higher gold prices overnight.



Hills said that supermarket giant Woolworths will pay it an undisclosed sum to gain an early exit from a seven-year deal to distribute Hills clothesline and garden products that was signed less than two years ago. Shares of Woolworths are adding almost 1 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of home loans issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent on month in August, coming in at 53,109. That missed forecasts for a fall of 1.5 percent following the 4.5 percent decline in July.



The latest survey from National Australia Bank revealed that business confidence in Australia was fairly unchanged in September, with an index score of +6. That was unchanged from the August reading, although it beat forecasts for +5.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after crude oil prices rose overnight. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7605, up from US$0.7596 on Monday.



The Japanese market, which was closed on Monday for a holiday, is advancing following the positive cues from Wall Street and the overnight jump in crude oil prices. Additionally, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 205.88 points or 1.22 percent to 17,065.97, off a high of 17,069.44 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic and Canon are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Sony and Toshiba are rising almost 2 percent each.



Automaker Toyota is adding 0.5 percent and Honda is up 0.2 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing more than 1 percent and SoftBank is gaining almost 4 percent after the company said it will retire 8.3 percent of its shares by October end.



In the oil sector, Inpex is rising more than 5 percent and JX Holdings is up more than 2 percent after crude oil prices jumped overnight. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising almost 1 percent.



Apple Inc.'s suppliers Alps Electric is gaining almost 2 percent and Murata Manufacturing is advancing almost 3 percent after Apple's rival Samsung asked all global carriers to stop sales and exchanges of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.



Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is higher by more than 4 percent and NTN Corp. is rising more than 3 percent. On the flip side, Taksahimaya Co. is losing almost 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a current account surplus of 2,000.8 billion yen in August, an increase of 23.1 percent on year. The headline figure exceeded forecasts for a surplus of 1,502.7 billion yen following the 1,938.2 surplus in July.



Japan will also release September scores for the eco watchers survey as well as September figures for bankruptcies today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia are also in positive territory, while South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan are lower. The Indian markets are closed for a holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday in subdued trading due to Columbus Day holiday, after a sharp increase in the price of crude oil generated some buying interest.



The Dow climbed 88.55 points or 0.5 percent to 18,329.04, the Nasdaq advanced 36.27 points or 0.7 percent to 5,328.67 and the S&P 500 rose 9.92 points or 0.5 percent to 2,163.66.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index shot up by 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested his country is prepared to join a proposed limit on oil production by OPEC members. WTI crude for November delivery spiked $1.54 or 3.1 percent to settle at $51.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX