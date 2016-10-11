nWorX-DBH to Showcase Industrial IoT Platform Solutions at GITEX in Dubai - Expected to Attract 150,000 Visitors Over 16-20 October 2016

LONDON and DUBAI, UAE, October 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

nWorX-DBH, a privately held ICT Company today outlined company's activities at the 36th GITEX Technology Week to be held on October 16-20, 2016 in Dubai, UAE. GITEX Technology Week is expected to attract over 150,000 technology professionals, enterprise leaders, public sector officials and entrepreneurs from over 140 countries, including 22,000 C-suite executives.

nWorX-DBH will demonstrate how customers can benefit from Industrial Internet of Things setting the tone for Industry 4.0 IoT transformation initiatives. Based on a global industry survey by PwC, Strategy & Industry 4.0 solutions have provided an average eï¬ƒciency increase of 18% within 5 years. "nWorX-DBH field experience backs these findings, we have been able to drive 20% - 30% contribution to our customer's bottom or top line performance leveraging our Industrial IoT solutions and associated business transformation initiatives" said Muneeb Bhatti, Managing Director, MEA and Asia PAC for nWorX.

During GITEX Technology Week, nWorX-DBH will showcase Industrial IoT solutions targeting Oil & Gas and Utility sectors for managing industrial pipeline network assets based on technology developed by Cason Ltd, a DBH investment portfolio company. Their solutions have been utilized by leading energy and utility companies worldwide.

Leakage or rupture within industrial pipelines can result in heavy economic losses and environmental catastrophs. nWorX-DBH pipeline monitoring and management system uses industry leading IoT technologies to proactively detect and notify any incidents, accurately locate the incidents across pipeline network and provide real-time data access to operational staff to fix such incidents.

Industrial IoT is a major current trend and large technology companies are focusing on the business outcome benefits it can provide. According to a market research report by MarketsandMarkets, Industrial IoT market is expected to reach USD 151.01 Billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.03% between 2015 and 2020.

About nWorX-DBH

nWorX-DBH is a joint venture between nWorX, a Canadian Technology Professional Services Company and DBH, a Dutch holding company with an IT technology portfolio of European technology companies.

nWorX-DBH provides end-to-end cutting edge technology solutions serving customer lifecycle needs across initial feasibility, planning, design, implementation and operational management across virtually any market or industry around the world.