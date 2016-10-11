Gaming revenues by operating segments (in EUR millions)



Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Change -------------------------- Estonia 10.1 8.4 20.2% Latvia 15.6 13.4 15.9% Lithuania 5.7 4.9 16.2% Poland 4.2 4.7 -9.5% Slovakia 3.5 3.5 1.6% Belarus - 0.2 -100.0% Italy* 2.7 2.4 10.0% Malta 3.6 - - -------------------------- Total 45.4 37.4 21.3%



* Net revenues after deducting the gaming tax of Italy



9M 2016 9M 2015 Change ------------------------- Estonia 28.8 25.0 15.5% Latvia 44.2 37.4 18.1% Lithuania 17.4 15.1 15.2% Poland 13.3 17.8 -25.3% Slovakia 11.3 10.3 9.4% Belarus 0.2 0.6 -71.5% Italy* 8.0 7.2 12.1% Malta 8.3 - - ------------------------- Total 131.5 113.3 16.0%



* Net revenues after deducting the gaming tax of Italy



