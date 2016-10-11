KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE October 11, 2016 at 9:00 Konecranes has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") for its pending acquisition of Terex's MHPS business ("MHPS Acquisition"). With the conclusion of the CFIUS process and the previously announced antitrust clearance by the U.S. Department of Justice, Konecranes has received the required regulatory approvals for the MHPS Acquisition in the United States.



Completion of the MHPS Acquisition remains subject to additional customary closing conditions. Konecranes and Terex continue to be fully committed to the MHPS Acquisition and are working closely with the competition authorities in the remaining jurisdictions to obtain regulatory approvals allowing completion of the MHPS Acquisition in early 2017 as planned.



