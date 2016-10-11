Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-10-11 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS Olympic Entertainment Group (trading code OEG1T, ISIN code EE3100084021) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on October 13, 2016 at 23.59.



Proceeding from the above, the shares of AS Olympic Entertainment Group are traded cum-dividend for the year 2015 for the last day today, on October 11, 2016. The shares will go ex-dividend for the year 2015 tomorrow, on October 12, 2016.



AS Olympic Entertainment Group will pay dividend 0.05 EUR per share on October 14, 2016.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.