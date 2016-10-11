AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" will close the list of shareholders for dividend payments on October 13, 2016.



Proceeding from the above, October 11, 2016 is the last day when shares of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" are traded cum-dividend in the automatically matched trades executed in the orderbook. As of October 12, 2016 the shares will go ex-dividend.



