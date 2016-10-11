Kemira Oyj: Invitation: Kemira to publish January-September 2016 results on October 25, 2016

Kemira Oyj

Press Release

October 11, 2016 at 9.00 am (CET+1)



Invitation: Kemira to publish January-September 2016 results on October 25, 2016



Kemira Oyj will publish its January-September 2016 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2016 around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).



Kemira will arrange a press conference for analysts, investors and media starting at 10.30 am (8.30 am UK time) at GLO Hotel Kluuvi, Kluuvikatu 4, 2nd floor, Helsinki. In the conference, Kemira's President and CEO Jari Rosendal and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The press conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.kemira.com/investors (http://www.kemira.com/en/investors/pages/default.aspx). The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above mentioned company website.



You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the call, please dial ten minutes before the conference begins:



FI: +358 9 7479 0361

SE: +46 8 5033 6574

UK: +44 203 043 2002

US: +1 719 4572086



Conference id: 7817960



For more information, please contact



Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 10 862 1255

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water-intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' water, energy and raw material efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining and water treatment. In 2015, Kemira had annual revenue of EUR 2.4 billion and around 4,700 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire

