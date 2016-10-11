Orion Oyj: Publishing of Orion Corporation's Interim Report for January-September 2016 on 25 October 2016

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 OCTOBER 2016 at 9:00 A.M. EEST

Publishing of Orion Corporation's Interim Report for January-September 2016 on 25 October 2016

Orion will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2016 on Tuesday, 25 October 2016 approximately at 12:00 noon Finnish time (EEST). The release and related presentation material in Finnish and in English will be available on the Group's homepage at www.orion.fi/en/investors (http://www.orion.fi/en/investors) promptly after the publishing.

News conference for analysts and media

A news conference for analysts and media will be held on Tuesday, 25 October 2016 at 13:30 EEST at Hotel Kämp, address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki. President and CEO Timo Lappalainen will give a brief presentation in English on the financial review. Questions can be asked after the result presentation.

Participants should be prepared to present a photo ID on request.

Live webcast and conference call

A link to the live webcast will be available at Orion's website www.orion.fi/en/investors (http://www.orion.fi/en/investors) .

The conference call ID is 3897800 and the phone numbers to participate the conference are:

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404 Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942 UK: +44 (0)20 7026 5967 USA: +1 719-325-2202

News conference recordings

A recording of the event in English and a recording of the presentation by the President and CEO in Finnish will be available on the Orion website later the same day.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO Jari Karlson

CFO

Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Communications Manager, IR & Financial Communications

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

www.orion.fi/en (http://www.orion.fi/en)

Orion is a globally operating Finnish company developing pharmaceuticals and diagnostic tests - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs.

Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 1,016 million and the company had about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

