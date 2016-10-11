sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 11.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,581 Euro		-0,215
-0,62 %
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORION CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,736
35,867
08:35
11.10.2016 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Orion Oyj: Publishing of Orion Corporation's Interim Report for January-September 2016 on 25 October 2016

ORION CORPORATION     STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   11 OCTOBER 2016 at 9:00 A.M. EEST

Publishing of Orion Corporation's Interim Report for January-September 2016 on 25 October 2016

Orion will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2016 on Tuesday, 25 October 2016 approximately at 12:00 noon Finnish time (EEST). The release and related presentation material in Finnish and in English will be available on the Group's homepage at www.orion.fi/en/investors (http://www.orion.fi/en/investors) promptly after the publishing.

News conference for analysts and media

A news conference for analysts and media will be held on Tuesday, 25 October 2016 at 13:30 EEST at Hotel Kämp, address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki. President and CEO Timo Lappalainen will give a brief presentation in English on the financial review. Questions can be asked after the result presentation.

Participants should be prepared to present a photo ID on request.

Live webcast and conference call

A link to the live webcast will be available at Orion's website www.orion.fi/en/investors (http://www.orion.fi/en/investors).

The conference call ID is 3897800 and the phone numbers to participate the conference are:

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942
UK: +44 (0)20 7026 5967
USA: +1 719-325-2202

News conference recordings

A recording of the event in English and a recording of the presentation by the President and CEO in Finnish will be available on the Orion website later the same day.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO		 Jari Karlson
CFO

Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Communications Manager, IR & Financial Communications
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
www.orion.fi/en (http://www.orion.fi/en)

Orion is a globally operating Finnish company developing pharmaceuticals and diagnostic tests - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs.

Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 1,016 million and the company had about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orion Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)