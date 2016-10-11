Regulatory News:

Mycronic AB (publ), has received an order for several MY600 Jet Printer systems from an Asian high-volume customer with 24-hour production in several locations in Asia. The order is the third in a short time for the same type of equipment from the same customer. Delivery will take place during the fourth quarter 2016.

Mycronic's business area SMT offers equipment for modern electronics manufacturing. The offering comprises production systems for non-contact application of solder paste and other mounting fluids on circuit boards, mounting robots for placement of components on circuit boards, automated storage solutions and advanced software for effective process management. The equipment is used globally within different segments of the electronics industry. Mycronic has traditionally focused on offering effective systems to customers with low- to mid-volume manufacturing where the need for flexibility is high. The MY600 was developed to offer the electronics industry a competitive alternative or a complement to the traditional stencil printer. The systems can also be configured for high-speed dispensing of several kinds of mounting fluids. As PCBs and electronics become ever more advanced throughout the electronics industry, requirements on production equipment increase. Mycronic's MY600 offers manufacturers new ways to meet challenges in the production process also relevant for high-volume customers.

"This is a very good example of the development taking place within the industry. Our customer has developed and launched a new generation of products within the consumer electronics industry. One of their challenges was to achieve cost-effective manufacturing of the product. Our MY600 solution fulfills the customer's requirement for yield and speed which was a challenge for traditional technology," says Robert Göthner, Sr VP and General Manager SMT at Mycronic. "These orders prove that our unique technology meets new and growing demands in the high volume industry." The price for one system is in the span of SEK 1-2 million, depending on options and customization. The total value of the three orders is in the span of SEK 20-25 million.

About Mycronic AB

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information see our web site at: www.mycronic.com

Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, Mid Cap: MYCR.

The information is of the type that Mycronic is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contacts persons stated above on 11 October, 2016, at 8.00 am.

