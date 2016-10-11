sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 11.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,367 Euro		+0,012
+0,11 %
WKN: 935409 ISIN: SE0000375115 Ticker-Symbol: MLT 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,184
12,157
08:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MYCRONIC AB
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYCRONIC AB11,367+0,11 %