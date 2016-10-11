Hexagon AB (STO:HEXAB), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications, will showcase its geospatial solutions at INTERGEO, the global hub for the geospatial community, starting today at the Messe in Hamburg, Germany.

Hexagon's technologies encompass the complete geospatial information life cycle from data capture to industry-specific information delivery. Its portfolio includes sensors for capturing data from land and air, as well as sensors for positioning via satellites. The sensors are complemented by a range of software applications and solutions that enable data processing, interpretation and analysis for more informed decision making in industries such as surveying, construction and agriculture.

Hexagon's solutions support multiple sources of content coupled with innovative apps and on-premise enterprise solutions that change the way we communicate meaningful analytics. They not only display the world as it is, but model the world as it will be. The main focus from Hexagon at INTERGEO will be reality-capture solutions and delivering geospatial information in a way that facilitates mission- and business-critical decision making from urban planning to utility mapping. The newest technologies within Hexagon's expansive geospatial offerings will be on display and available for hands-on demonstrations.

"Every year, INTERGEO provides the opportunity to meet and interact with geospatial professionals from around the world and learn more about the challenges they are facing," said Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "At Hexagon, we take away this valuable information to develop solutions that help our customers evolve, combining key automation with user relevant workflows that improve productivity and quality to move their businesses forward."

At booths E3.021, D3.022 and D3.033 in Hall A3, Hexagon will be represented by its Leica Geosystems, Aibotix and Hexagon Geospatial businesses, with additional support from its Germany-based channel partner, Geosystems GmbH.

Hexagon presentations address Smart Data trends in the industry

During the conference portion of INTERGEO, Hexagon executives will address industry trends with a focus on Smart Data:

GNSS and the Value of More Satellite Systems

Leica Geosystems GNSS Business Director Bernhard Richter discusses the rapid evolution of the current and future state of GNSS and how it will affect the geospatial industry.

Realising the Benefits of BIM through HxGN SMART Build

Hexagon BIM Manager Cathi Hayes presents Hexagon's latest innovation that goes beyond the support of Building Information Modelling (BIM), HxGN SMART Build, a pioneering enterprise construction management software solution.

Digital Realities for Infrastructures

Leica Geosystems Geospatial Solutions Division Vice President Stuart Woods shares how mobile mapping is supporting the reality capture of critical infrastructures above and below ground for better city management.

IGNITE Your M.App Experience

Hexagon Geospatial President Mladen Stojic envisions a new approach to solving business-critical problems. Harnessing the power of the cloud and a community of developers, we can create a better map (and M.App) experience.

Leica Geosystems will also host a mini-track 11 October featuring the latest in measurement innovation:

Airborne Urban Mapping Made Easy

Leica Geosystems Vice President for Airborne Imaging Ruedi Wagner and Leica Geosystems Vice President for Airborne LiDAR Anders Ekelund present best practices for 3D city modelling with the new Leica CityMapper.

Digital Reality Management

Leica Geosystems Vice President for High-Definition Surveying Business Development Faheem Khan provides updates on the latest point cloud software.

Centralising All Monitoring Information to a Single Server for Fast Decisions

Leica Geosystems Senior Product Manager for Monitoring Michael Rutschmann provides an update on Leica GeoMoS platforms.

Hexagon is a leading global provider of information technologies that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications. Hexagon's solutions integrate sensors, software, domain knowledge and customer workflows into intelligent information ecosystems that deliver actionable information. They are used in a broad range of vital industries. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has more than 16,000 employees in 46 countries and net sales of approximately 3.0bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com (http://www.hexagon.com/) and follow us @HexagonAB.

