Lena Bjurner, HR and Sustainability Director at Scandic Hotels Group, has been nominated for Universum Awards' HR Director of the Year 2017. Lena has been recognized among other things for her work to strengthen the company's employer brand and the way she has highlighted diversity in the company and made it into an asset.

Universum's title HR Director of the Year is awarded to the HR Director who has realized the importance of working actively with employer branding and has anchored the issue in the management team in addition to actively participating in and driving employer branding activities.

At Scandic, our strong employer brand comes from inside. When you take care of your employees, you will attract others who don't work for you yet. Inspiring leadership and culture is everything, says Frank Fiskers, President CEO of Scandic Hotels Group.

Naturally, I'm extremely happy and proud that the work my colleagues and I are doing has been recognized like this. It's wonderful to be an inspiration to others, says Lena Bjurner, HR and Sustainability Director at Scandic Hotels Group.

Universum's reasoning for Lena Bjurner's nomination: "In her new role, this person has gotten work related to employer branding issues off to a flying start and has endeavored to have a Nordic approach in doing so. Additionally, she emphasizes the importance of highlighting diversity within the company as a unique characteristic and of showing the breadth and depth of the possibilities that exist for young people within the company. In this work, she has engaged and involved the management so that employer branding is not solely an issue related to HR. We believe this will propel the work. And we also believe this Human Resources Director can be an inspiration to others."

The HR Director of the Year will be named at the Universum Awards held in March 2017.

About Scandic

Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic region with 14,400 team members and a network of close to 230 hotels with about 44,000 hotel rooms in operation and under development. Scandic Friends is the biggest loyalty program in the Nordic hotel sector with 1.8 million members. Corporate responsibility has always been a part of Scandic's DNA and Scandic has been named Best Hotel Brand in the Nordic countries (BDRC). Since December 2, 2015, Scandic has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.scandichotelsgroup.com

