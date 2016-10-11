Scania and Nobel Media today announced an International Partnership, bringing together two respected organisations committed to innovation, education and scientific research.

Following several years of partnership Scania and Nobel Media now deepen and extend this relationship. Within a select group of Nobel International Partners Scania will collaborate with Nobel Media over several years to bring light to important global issues, like the future of scientific education and sustainability.

"The core of Scania's new partnership with Nobel Media is our strong commitment to research and development, innovation and the power of ideas. Both partners want to address global challenges and share the interest of creating a sustainable future," says Erik Ljungberg, Senior Vice President Corporate Relations at Scania.

Scania has a strong focus on research and development and is at the forefront in developing efficient and smart transport solutions and innovations. More than 3,500 researchers are working in the very forefront when it comes to future key areas as alternative fuels, connectivity, automation and electrification. The aim is to maintain and continue to develop a broad competence, ensuring that Scania retains its leading position within the automotive industry.

Nobel Media, one of the entities within the Nobel Sphere, extends the reach of the Nobel Prize to millions of people around the world through inspirational events, digital media and special exhibitions and activities related to the legacy of Alfred Nobel and the achievements of the Nobel Laureates.

"In all we do, such as digital outreach and meetings around the world, we aim to inspire people to be life-long learners and to engage in science, research, education, peace and literature in line with Alfred Nobel's vision and legacy. In Scania, we have a partner who shares our efforts to open doors for current and future generations to learn, think and discover," says Mattias Fyrenius, Chief Executive Officer of Nobel Media.

"As an International Partner to Nobel Media Scania will get access to conferences, lectures, round-table discussions, exhibitions and a variety of other arenas on the international scene where we can be inspired and build networks. We get new opportunities to meet and interact with international researchers and scientists on big issues that impact people's lives around the world. I'm confident this will stimulate innovation and creativity within our own organisation," Erik Ljungberg concludes.

Nobel Media spreads knowledge about Nobel Prize-awarded achievements and stimulates interest in science, literature and peace in line with Alfred Nobel's vision and legacy. The company reaches a global audience of millions through its high quality productions: The official digital channels of the Nobel Prize, the Nobel Prize Concert, as well as a series of intercontinental, inspirational lecture events featuring Nobel Laureates. The company also manages a portfolio of publishing licenses, footage sales, and live broadcast rights to the Nobel Prize Award Ceremonies.

Please visit: www.nobelprize.org, Twitter: @NobelPrize, Facebook: facebook.com/Nobelprize, YouTube: www.youtube.com/nobelprize

Nobel Media®, Nobel Prize® and Nobelprize.org® are registered trademarks of the Nobel Foundation. Disclaimer: Nobel Media AB is not directly or indirectly involved in the process of nominating or selecting Nobel Laureates. These procedures are strictly confidential and regulated by the Nobel Prize awarding institutions.

Scania is a part of Volkswagen Truck Bus GmbH and one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services. Employing some 44,000 people, the company operates in about 100 countries. Research and development activities are concentrated in Sweden, while production takes place in Europe and South America, with facilities for global interchange of both components and complete vehicles. In 2015, net sales totalled SEK 95 billion and net income amounted to SEK 6.8 billion. Scania press releases are available on www.scania.com (http://www.scania.com/se)

