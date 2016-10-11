

11 October 2016



SANDAL PLC



('Sandal' or the 'Company')



INTEGRATION OF ENERGENIE MiHOME WITH AMAZON ECHO



The Board of Sandal plc, the designer, developer and manufacturer of electronic products, is pleased to announce the integration of the MiHome IOT Home Automation range with the Amazon Echo product. MiHome products will be available to Amazon Echo users at the time of their launch. The Company has also been accepted onto the Amazon's Works with Alexa programme which allows partners to be actively marketed by Amazon and use Amazon marketing collateral. The programme will allow Amazon Echo users to control lighting and switch on appliances using Alexa voice control.



CEO Alan Tadd says 'We started working on this integration several months ago in the knowledge that Amazon Echo would launch into the UK. This gives MiHome the opportunity to be one of the early adopters of Amazon Echo. In America over 3 million Amazon Echos were sold in the first year and the product reinvigorated the US Smart Home market so we see this as a major sales opportunity for Energenie MiHome. As we are accepted on the Amazon's Works with Alexa programme we expect to be able to maximise the sales for our MiHome Home Automation product.



Amazon, Echo, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.



Note to Editors:



Sandal plc commenced business in 1996 and designs, develops and manufactures consumer electronics products. Its business is divided into two distinct product groups, PowerConnections, a long established wholesaler and reseller of a successful and patented range of converter plugs and power cables, and Energenie, which sells a newer product range that includes energy saving products, portable charging devices and the new MiHome range of products aimed at the 'Home Automation' and 'Internet of Things' marketplace.



PowerConnections is a supplier to customers, in the UK and abroad, of single- phase electrical connection products. The products are manufactured in three partner factories in the Far East and have distributors worldwide for its range of patented converter plugs. The Company's product portfolio consists of International Power Leads, Rewireable Plugs, Converters and Connectors. These products are stocked in the Far East, Australia and UK.



Energenie offers Eco and electrical, travel and energy saving products for homes and offices, reducing energy usage and the Home Automation sector. It has store listings for its current products with several large retailers including Homebase, Maplin, Amazon, Screwfix, Toolstation and ASDA.



The new range of MiHome home automation products makes the remote operation of everyday household appliances and energy monitoring more accessible to consumers due to better affordability and simplicity of control through smartphone and tablet connectivity.



