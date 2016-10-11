

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit' or the 'Company')



EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS



Oxford, UK, 11 October 2016 - Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and C. difficile infection, announces that, following the exercise of employee share options, the Company has issued 77,500 new ordinary shares of 1p each (the 'New Ordinary Shares').



Application has been made for the admission to trading on AIM of the New Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares, and admission is expected to occur on or around 14 October 2016.



Following admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in issue will be 61,800,756. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



