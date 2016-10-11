TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- ATLAS Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)

11 October 2016

Directorate Change and Notice of Q3 Results

Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company" including its subsidiaries, the "Group"), the sub-Saharan financial services group, announces that the Chairman of the Board Arnold Ekpe, has given notice of his intention to step down at the end of his three-year term (December 1, 2016) to concentrate on his other interests. While the firm transitions to a new independent chair, the board of directors has elected Bob Diamond, currently a non-executive director and co-founder, to perform the duties of the chairman of the board on an interim basis.

Arnold Ekpe said: "It has been a privilege to serve as chairman of Atlas Mara. What the team has achieved in establishing and building Atlas Mara over such a short time is remarkable. I believe the foundation has been laid for the future growth and success of the group. I wish the board and all the talented people who work at Atlas Mara every success in the future."

Bob Diamond, said: "All of us on the board want to thank Arnold for the leadership he has provided over an extraordinary period of growth at Atlas Mara. I personally want to thank him for all he has done to help the Group achieve its goals. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."

Rachel Robbins, Senior Independent Director, said: "I want to thank Arnold for his leadership and dedicated service to the board and Company. Having Bob take on the chairmanship on an interim basis will provide a seamless transition of board responsibilities and leadership on all strategic initiatives underway at Atlas Mara. It is the board's intention that Bob will serve as chairman for a limited period, while we transition to a new independent chairman."

The Company will announce its third quarter results for the three months to 30 September 2016 on 25 October 2016. Early indications for Q3 2016 reflect continued positive operational momentum, as was reported in the half-year results announced on 24 August 2016.

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara was listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2013. Atlas Mara's vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through a combination of its experience, expertise and access to capital, liquidity and funding. Its goals are to combine the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights and to support economic growth and financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates.

