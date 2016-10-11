

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L), a residential property owner and manager, reported Tuesday that good rental growth has continued since its previous trading update and that sales performance has remained strong. For the year ended September 30, the company expects recurring profit to be above 50 million pounds, at the higher end of management expectations.



In its trading update for the year, the company said that following a strong first half, it expects to report modest growth in the market value of property assets in the second half of the year, despite changes in stamp duty legislation and market concerns after the EU referendum.



Overall, the company expects to report high single digit year-on-year growth in NNNAV for the full year.



The company also said it remains on target to deliver 24% cost savings in fiscal 2017.



Helen Gordon, Chief Executive said, 'We have seen a strong and resilient performance despite the changes to stamp duty legislation and the EU referendum, and we look forward to providing further details on strategic progress at our full year results in December.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX