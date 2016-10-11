On 10 May 2016 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Commission Regulation No. 2273/2003 of 22 December 2003, also referred to as the "Safe Harbour". As of 3 July 2016 the program is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.



In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 40.0m (approx. DKK 297.6m) in the period from 10 May 2016 to 20 February 2017.



The following transactions have been executed under the program:



Date Number of Average Amount shares purchase (DKK) price (DKK per share) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the program as of 582,988 342.23 199,517,840 last announcement: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 October 2016 3,018 392.63 1,184,960 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 October 2016 16,500 388.46 6,409,578 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 October 2016 1,682 385.37 648,196 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 October 2016 5,836 383.53 2,238,252 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 October 2016 7,938 381.45 3,027,934 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the program following 617,962 344.72 213,026,761 above purchases: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 1,802,600 treasury shares corresponding to 4.3% of the share capital.



Purchases for an amount of EUR 11.4m (approx. DKK 84.6m) remain to be executed under the program.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Thomas Johansen, Chief Financial Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 6858, +45 2811 3828) Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)



Company Announcement no. 41/2016



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=589327