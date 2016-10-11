Introduction



The EU Regulation 1286/2014 on packaged retail and insurance-based investment products (PRIIPs), introduces key information documents (KID) for among others the Exchange Traded Derivatives. A KID gives key facts of the product to investors.



Nasdaq will produce KIDs for instruments for which it will be considered to be the Manufacturer according to that regulation. That is expected to cover Nasdaq listed derivatives (ETDs) traded on Nasdaq Derivatives Markets.



The Nasdaq KIDs will initially be provided in English, Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Norwegian. More languages will be made available if there is need for it.



All Nasdaq KIDs for the ETDs will be available on Nasdaq FTP and webpages. The KID URLs will be distributed via OMnet API and the Genium Consolidated Feed TIP protocol.



KID URL Information



Nasdaq issued product KIDs will be located on the following websites/FTP location in December. A more precise date will be communicated through an IT_Notice. Test files will be available on the below locations for testing purposes as of October 13th, 2016 on EXT4 and as of October 18th on EXT3



-- Equity Derivatives:



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/optionsfutures/europe/product-info rmation/kid -- Fixed Income:



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/trading/fixedincome/fixedincome/derivative s/products/kid -- Commodities: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/commodities/markets/kid



-- Nasdaq FTP: ftp://ftp.nordic.nasdaqomxtrader.com/KID/Nasdaq



We expect URLs for individual PDF-documents to remain static. In the unlikely event of any change to the URL, this will be communicated separately via IT notice.



KID File Name Standard



The KID document filenames will have the following name standard setup for Equity Derivatives



Name Exchange Asset Instrument Language --------------------------------------------------------------------------- of Characters 4 3 3 2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq St XSTO Stock STK Call CAL Danish DK --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Index IND PUT PUT English EN ------------------------------------------------- Dividend DIV Future FUT Finnish FI ------------------------------------------------- Binary BIN Forward FWD Norwegian NO ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Swedish SE -------------------



Example: Call Options on Indicies, Swedish text - "XSTOINDCALSE"



The KID document filenames will have the following name standard setup for Fixed Income



Name Exchange Asset Instrument Language -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- of 4 3 3 2 Characters -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq XSTO Interest RAT Call CAL Danish DK St Rates Options -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Bond BND Put Options PUT English EN --------------------------------------------------------- --------------- Future FUT Finnish FI ------------------------------------ Forward FWD Norwegia NO n ------------------------------------ ------------- Swedish SE ------------------



Example: Call Options on Bonds, Swedish text - "XSTOBNDCALSE"



The KID document filenames will have the following name standard setup for Commodities



Name Exchange Asset Instrument Language -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- of 4 3 3 2 Character s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Oslo NORX Electricity ELP Call CAL Danish DK ASA Option -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------- Nat Gas NGP Put PUT English EN Option -------------------------------------------------------- Allowance EUA Future FUT Finnish FI -------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Elcert ELC Norwegi NO an ---------------------------- ----------------- Freight and FRF Swedish SE Fuel Oil ---------------------------- ----------------- ------------ Ferrous FEP ---------------------------- Renewables REP ----------------------------



Example: Call Options on Power contracts, Swedish text - "NORXELPCALSE"



Technical information



OMnet - A new VIM struct containing the FTP URLs for the Nasdaq KID will be implemented for the following OMnet queries and broadcasts.



-- DQ131, the VIA of DQ131 -- DQ122, the VIA of DQ122 -- DQ123, the VIA of DQ123 -- VIB of BU122 -- VIB of BU123



More information can be found on our enhancement website for Genium INET 4.1.0215 release. http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts/genium-inet-4.1.0215



Genium Consolidated Feed - The FTP URLs to the KIDs be distributed in Genium Consolidated feed (GCF) TIP in the field LinkProspec. The LinkProspect field is part of the messages BasicDataBond (BDBo) and BasicDataDerivative (BDDe) reference data.



Testing will be available from October 18th in GCF TST 4. Please see the TIP 3.2.1.1 protocol for more information: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/digitalAssets/103/103258_gmi-3.2.0210-r6539.tipspec.zip



For further information, please contact:



Business-related questions Equity Derivatives: Jari Elo, +358 9 6166 7275 or jari.elo@nasdaq.com



Business related questions for Fixed Income: FixedincomeSweden@nasdaq.com



Business related questions for Commodities: Julian Rezende, +47 6710 8511 or Julian.rezende@nasdaq.com



Technical question: Charlie Holmgren, +46 8 405 6944 or charlie.holmgren@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=589323