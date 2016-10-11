Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar participates in Accenture Digital Innovation Challenge - ADIC16



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, invites student teams to work on new data-driven concepts and business models through Accenture Digital Innovation Challenge (ADIC16). Kalmar's challenge is to create new business concepts and digital services from big data.

"Kalmar's customers are increasingly interested in new ways to optimise their terminal operations. Our solutions have multiple touchpoints to containers in the value chain where data is collected from equipment and different other systems. Now we're looking for fresh new ideas on how to turn the various data flows and data into new business opportunities," says Tommi Pettersson, VP Software and Automation development at Kalmar.

Accenture Digital Innovation Challenge (ADIC) is a concept competition where young talents team up to innovate new services, product concepts or business models to real-life business challenges of partner companies and organisations. ADIC invites students from the Finnish universities and universities of applied sciences, representing both technical and business study backgrounds, to participate in the challenge.

"ADIC16 is a great way to interact with the student community and to get new and even radical ideas from the younger generation. The teams consist of students with diverse backgrounds, which is a fantastic setup when we are seeking for novel ideas and concepts," explains Lasse Eriksson, VP Digitalisation at Cargotec.

In the first phase, several teams will work on the challenge and propose their idea in a "Case Day" held on 29 October 2016. During that day, one team will be selected for a more intense mentoring phase with Kalmar during November. The goal is to ensure that the developed concept will match customer needs and Kalmar business targets. The team will present their solution in the Slush conference that will be held in Helsinki on 30 November - 1 December 2016 and compete with six other teams that work for other companies through ADIC16. The winning team will be awarded in Slush with a prize of 10,000 euros.

The application period for ADIC16 ends on 13 October 2016. Kalmar's Challenge is available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/BephyTqdJWs (https://youtu.be/BephyTqdJWs)

