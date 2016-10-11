PREMIER FARNELL PLC - Holding(s) in Company

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Legal & Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is a direct holder of 33,136,376 voting rights (8.91%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)



Morgan Stanley Investments (UK), 20 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4AD, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder of 33,136,376 voting rights (8.91%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley UK Group



Morgan Stanley UK Group, 25 Cabot Square, LNCS/5, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder of 33,136,376 voting rights (8.91%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited



Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder of 33,136,376 voting rights (8.91%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.



Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder of 33,136,376 voting rights (8.91%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley