Stockholm, October 11, 2016 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB's shares (short name: INDEX) commenced today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. InDex Pharmaceuticals belongs to the health care sector and is the 60th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2016.



InDex Pharmaceuticals is a drug development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. Its lead drug candidate, cobitolimod, is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, a debilitating chronic inflammatory bowel disease. A phase IIb clinical study is planned to start in the first half of 2017 with the goal to optimize the treatment with cobitolimod. InDex Pharmaceuticals is located at the Karolinska Institute Science Park in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.



"This is a very special day for InDex Pharmaceuticals," said Peter Zerhouni, CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. "Our IPO resulted in some 5,000 new shareholders and proceeds of SEK 250 million before transaction costs. We will now focus on taking our lead drug candidate cobitolimod through the next value increasing phase."



"We welcome InDex Pharmaceuticals to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We continue to see a strong inflow of health care companies leveraging First North as a platform for future growth, and we look forward to supporting InDex Pharmaceuticals with the visibility and investor exposure that comes with a First North listing."



InDex Pharmaceuticals has appointed Redeye AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



