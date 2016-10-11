The Best Things Come in MINI Packages: Louis Poulsen Panthella Mini Table Lamp

SHEFFIELD, England, October 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

At Nest.co.uk, we're delighted to welcome the arrival of the Louis Poulsen Panthella MINI Table Lamp.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161010/426774 )



45 years on from the Panthella's original release in 1971, Louis Poulsen have reworked Verner Panton's original design into the Panthella MINI.

Technological barriers of the time prevented the use of metal within the original Panthella, resulting in the use of acrylic as an alternative.

Now true to Verner Panton's original plans, the MINI has finally been released in metal.

Inspired by the colours taken from Verner Panton's last project 'Lyset go Farven' before his death, the Panthella MINI is available in an array of rainbow colours that include:

Yellow, orange, mauve, red, pink, blue and two shades of green, as well as being available in white, black and opal acrylic.

Measuring just 250mm in diameter, the MINI stands at just over half the size of the original Panthella.

Offering a three light intensity and the latest LED technology, the MINI may be small in size but certainly offers great functionality and an everlasting design aesthetic.

Available to purchase from Nest.co.uk immediately.

http://www.nest.co.uk/product/louis-poulsen-panthella-mini-table-lamp