

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AHBIF.PK, BUD) or AB InBev, which is in deal to be combined with SABMiller plc (SBMRY.PK, SAB.L), announced Tuesday the completion of the divestiture of SABMiller's interest in the Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime brand families and associated businesses in Italy, the Netherlands, the UK and internationally. This excludes certain rights in the US.



The company said the transaction values the business at 2.55 billion euros on a debt free/cash free basis, and was originally announced on February 10, 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX