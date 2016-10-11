sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.10.2016 | 10:28
PR Newswire

ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, October 11

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 10 October 2016 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 213.65p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 216.13p
Zero Dividend Preference Share = 152.39p
The market value of investments was GBP341.3m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP104.6m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP236.7m.
Contact:
Gary Tait
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
11 October 2016

