STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate dropped in September, erasing the modest gain seen in the previous month, figures from the Public Employment Agency showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate eased to 4 percent from 4.1 percent in August. In July, the figure was 4 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate held steady at 4 percent, where it has been since February.



