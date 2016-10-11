

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pay-TV group Sky Plc (BSYBY, BSY.L) Tuesday said it has invested $2 million in Caavo, a US-based consumer electronics start-up, in the latest of a series of investments in innovative, early-stage companies.



Caavo was founded in 2015 by Andrew Einaudi, Ashish Aggarwal, Vinod Gopinath and Blake Krikorian. The company aims to dramatically improve the in-home entertainment experience for consumers, by offering easy-to-use and beautifully designed products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX