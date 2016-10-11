The disturbance on External Test System 1 has been solved and the system is now available again.
Contact
If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact us.
Best Regards
Tech Support Global Market Operations
Group: + 46 8 405 6750
technicalsupport@nasdaq.com http://business.nasdaq.com/
Contact
If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact us.
Best Regards
Tech Support Global Market Operations
Group: + 46 8 405 6750
technicalsupport@nasdaq.com http://business.nasdaq.com/