Icelandair Group's financial results for Q3 2016 will be published on Thursday the 27th of October 2016 instead of Friday the 28th of October 2016 as previously announced.



An open presentation will be held on Friday 28th October 2016 at VOX Club - Hilton Reykjavik Nordica. The presentation will start at 8:30 am (GMT). Björgólfur Jóhannsson, President and CEO of Icelandair Group, and Bogi Nils Bogason, CFO of Icelandair Group, will present the Company's results and answer questions along with the senior management. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 am. The presentation materials will be available after the meeting on the website: www.icelandairgroup.is and in Nasdaq OMX Iceland news system.



Please note that the meeting will also be webcast in Icelandic at: http://www.icelandairgroup.is/investors/reports-and-presentations/webcast-next/