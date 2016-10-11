EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA announced that the Company has made some changes and additions to its management team.

Lorenzo Bosisio has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer effective July 1st, 2016. Prior to his promotion to CEO, Mr. Bosisio served as Chief Commercial Officer since 2013. During his tenure in EffRx, he has built the commercial infrastructure from the ground, successfully launched the Company's lead product, Binosto, enabling the transformation of EffRx from a drug development company to an integrated biopharmaceutical company with an international footprint.

Mr. Bosisio brings significant strategic and operational leadership experience from senior positions at Amgen, Alexion, PwC, and Tissot Medical. He has an excellent track record in building new international operations and brands as well as driving transformational growth in biopharmaceutical companies.

"I am highly satisfied with this appointment. Mr. Bosisio has exactly the right cross-functional experience and the right mindset to lead the expansion of our core franchise and to generate new business development opportunities." said Mr. Jonas Ekblom, Chairman of EffRx.

Mr. Bosisio commented, "It has been a challenging and rewarding journey to bring EffRx to what it is today. I look forward to seeing further success and to leading EffRx through the next stage of its development".

The company also announced that Mr. Paolo Agnoluzzi will serve as interim CFO, Dr. Josef Hruska has taken on the role as Medical Medical Affairs Director and that Mr. Michael Schmid has joined as International Marketing Director.

About EffRx Pharmaceuticals

EffRx Pharmaceuticals is an innovative specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes novel therapeutic entities for specialty indications by applying its proprietary technology platform. EffRx developments focus at improving the quality of life of patients with unmet medical needs.

About Binosto

Binosto the first and only alendronate buffered solution for the treatment of osteoporosis delivers gold standard fracture-risk reduction and offers the potential to improve adherence to therapy. Buffering minimizes the possibility of exposing the oesophagus (in case of reflux) and the stomach to acidified alendronate1. Binosto is taken once a week as an easy-to-swallow, buffered solution with no risk of a tablet getting lodged in the oesophagus. Binosto has the potential to improve long-term patient adherence to therapy, thereby decreasing the risk of disabling fractures.

Disclaimer

Please refer to the official Binosto Prescribing Information and approved indications, contraindications, and warnings in your country.

1Approved SmPC in Europe: http://www.mhra.gov.uk/home/groups/spcpil/documents/spcpil/con1447998343651.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161011005754/en/

Contacts:

EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA

Pamela Saredi

Communications Manager

+41 44 503 7865

psaredi@effrx.com