The Unlimited Company From Simplyhealth Transforms Retail And B2C Business Operations With NetSuite

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSuite Inc. (NYSE: N), the industry's leading provider of cloud financials / ERP and omnichannel commerce software suites, today announced that The Unlimited Company from Simplyhealth, a retailer for mobility/daily living aids, has replacedthree instances of Sage 50 and Sage 200 used across 11 retail stores, B2C ecommerce and manual processes including Excel spreadsheets with one single instance of NetSuite to run the core business processes of its retail business. Implemented within just three months, The Unlimited Company is now using NetSuite for financials, inventory and order management, purchasing, shipping, billing, reporting, ecommerce and customer relationship management (CRM). The Unlimited Company has seen dramatic results since deploying NetSuite, including improved operational efficiency, streamlined business processes, productivity gains, a real-time view of its customers, and real-time insights into its business performance.

Part of the Simplyhealth Group, the UK's leading health cash plan provider, The Unlimited Company undertook a strategic transformation in 2015 to radically change the way mobility products and living aids were sold in the UK by creating a more engaging and accessible experience. The mobility and living aids industry typically focuses the retail experience on a narrowly-defined demographic of older customers. Simplyhealth Group recognised that the retail brand, previously known as Totally Active, treated customers like patients and presented a very somber, staid image.

The Unlimited Company wanted to revamp and revitalise the buying process by creating a more welcoming, inviting, and age-agnostic experience both in its retail stores and through its digital channels. As part of this reimagining, the management team wanted to run the business with a stronger focus on data.

However, the company was running on multiple instances and different versions of Sage financial products. The systems were poorly integrated and could not deliver the deep insights and accurate information needed for a complete business transformation. The Unlimited Company determined that the old financial systems would need to be quickly replaced with a solution that could provide a trusted, unified set of customer data with advanced functionality.

After a thorough evaluation of multiple solutions, The Unlimited Company from Simplyhealth determined NetSuite was the solution able to deliver on the company's ambitious growth plans, transformation strategy and aggressive time frame, which called for replacing the existing systems in just three months.

"We didn't want to buy servers, we wanted a partner that would help us create a truly seamless customer experience," said Matt Main, managing director of The Unlimited Company from Simplyhealth. "It was an amazing collaborative effort between us and NetSuite to execute on such tight timescales."

NetSuite delivers the following benefits to power The Unlimited Company from Simplyhealth's radical retail transformation:

Rapid implementation . The company was running NetSuite within three months of purchase, and within eight months had fully deployed NetSuite across all twelve retail locations, speeding time to value.

. The company was running NetSuite within three months of purchase, and within eight months had fully deployed NetSuite across all twelve retail locations, speeding time to value. A flexible and agile platform . The NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform easily enables The Unlimited Company to customise NetSuite to meet its business requirements and needs to integrate with other systems.

. The NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform easily enables The Unlimited Company to customise NetSuite to meet its business requirements and needs to integrate with other systems. Native cloud solution. Version lock, painful upgrades and maintaining on-premise systems can all be eliminated.

Version lock, painful upgrades and maintaining on-premise systems can all be eliminated. Functionality for a modern business and a scalable platform . NetSuite has enabled the company to streamline mission-critical business processes and improve operational efficiency. NetSuite's scalable infrastructure enables the business to be flexible as it expands to support growth without significant expenses.

. NetSuite has enabled the company to streamline mission-critical business processes and improve operational efficiency. NetSuite's scalable infrastructure enables the business to be flexible as it expands to support growth without significant expenses. Data-driven decisions. With a unified platform, The Unlimited Company has real-time access to a single source of data across its entire business to make better informed decisions. For example, purchasing and merchandising decisions are now based on real-time customer insights, making it easier for the company to quickly respond to trends and preferences

With a unified platform, The Unlimited Company has real-time access to a single source of data across its entire business to make better informed decisions. For example, purchasing and merchandising decisions are now based on real-time customer insights, making it easier for the company to quickly respond to trends and preferences Multi-location inventory management. The Unlimited Company can view the physical location of goods and approximately 17,000 SKUs in real-time across its retail stores and B2C ecommerce business to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The Unlimited Company can view the physical location of goods and approximately 17,000 SKUs in real-time across its retail stores and B2C ecommerce business to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Efficient order management. The Unlimited Company is able to streamline order management processes by centralising orders and efficiently processing them within NetSuite.

The Unlimited Company is able to streamline order management processes by centralising orders and efficiently processing them within NetSuite. Superior customer experience. With a 360-degree view of real-time customer data, the company can deliver a much more continuous and consistent experience.

"We took a rather traditional retail business and have quickly turned it into a forward-thinking operation," Main said. "And NetSuite is going to grow as we grow, with the right warehousing, distribution, and in-store capabilities as we need them."

About The Unlimited Company from Simplyhealth

The Unlimited Company from Simplyhealth, formerly known as Independent Living, brings together a number of different businesses acquired over the past few years with a common vision and goal. The Unlimited Company supports people to live more independently by offering a range of premium mobility products and daily living aids at home, online, over the phone and in the 12 existing stores based in Andover, Bristol, Burnham, Droitwich, Kenilworth, Radstock, Northfield, Norwich, Sutton Coldfield, Telford, Willenhall and Wolverhampton.

The Unlimited Company is part of Simplyhealth, the UK's leading health cash plan provider. In 2011, we acquired Denplan Limited, the UK's leading dental payment plan specialist. Simplyhealth has 1,391 employees based across offices in Andover, Manchester, Leeds and Denplan in Winchester. For more info, please visit http://newsroom.simplyhealth.co.uk.

About NetSuite

In 1998, NetSuite pioneered the Cloud Computing revolution, establishing the world's first company dedicated to delivering business applications over the Internet. Today, NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of more than 30,000 companies, organisations, and subsidiaries in more than 100 countries.

